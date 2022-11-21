Relationship Coach Takes His Method to The Publishing World in His Debut

Author Reginald D. Smith shares his coaching principles in his new book

EDGEWATER, Md., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Relationship coach Reginald D. Smith has been conducting one-on-one relationship services for his clients for years. He has incorporated skills, principles and coaching methods to help them deal with everyday struggles and challenges. Smith felt the need to reach out to a greater audience by writing “Love, Relationships, and Sometimes, Just Letting Go.”

In the book, Smith provides insight, using emotional intelligence to create a heightened awareness for his readers to help them navigate challenges that arise during relationships. Smith believes his method – DCIDE an acronym meaning define, communicate, initiate, design and execute – can help strengthen and sustain healthy relationships.

“I wanted to help people to build, create and establish more emotionally-gratifying relationships,” Smith said. “I have been told by many that I have a gift for helping others navigate relationship challenges and I want to share that gift with the world.”

Smith provides insights into subjects like communication, relationship goals and when is the right time to walk away. He believes the book isn’t meant to be a one-time read, but more of a guide for navigating relationship goals.

“If you want a healthy relationship that supports your core values and is strong and thriving, then the insights and approaches in this book will work for you,” Smith said.

“Love, Relationships, and Sometimes, Just Letting Go”

By Reginald D. Smith

ISBN: 9781665561334 (softcover); 9781665561334 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Reginald D. Smith (Coach Reg) is a professional relationship coach and a dynamic communicator who is uniquely qualified to address matters of the heart. He is the founder of RU Coached, a coaching platform that is geared toward helping individuals participate in, strengthen, and sustain healthy romantic relationships. His clients are high-achieving professional men and women who desire quality connections that honor and support their core values. To learn more, please visit https://www.rucoached.com/.

