RightClickSave Web3 Digital Art Festival – Fashion Journal

RightClickSave is a curated Web3 art festival offering a transformative bridge between the traditional art world and the evolving creator community. Produced by Web3 pioneer and digital art platform Culture Vault, RightClickSave takes place this Thursday, November 24 at Bondi Pavilion.

The festival offers rare access to an extensive and diverse program of workshops, panels, cutting-edge virtual experiences and live performances, with exclusive content and contributions from creative leaders across fashion, music and art.

Festival participants will also have the opportunity to acquire a curated selection of premium NFTs from some of the world’s leading artists, as well as access industry-standard knowledge about navigating the blockchain and other emerging technologies that impact the creative industry. Find more information and get your tickets here.