Russia pundit erupts at Solovyov as he dismantles threat to bomb city

Russian state television presenter Vladimir Solovyov has been humiliated by one of his own panellists after his calls for Kyiv and Kharkiv to be wiped out were dismantled by an expert in international relations. During the Russia One broadcast, host Solovyov was joined by former Israeli politician and geopolitics lecturer Yaakov Kedmi. The two pundits clashed in a heated debate over Moscow’s strategy to ensure the frontline of the conflict would not recede into Russian territory. Kedmi blasted Solovyov’s bombing proposal as “criminal” in a rare show of disunity among presenters on Kremlin-controlled media.

Solovyov began the broadcast by condemning the Ukrainian military as he declared the Russian population could be in danger from a Ukrainian attack.

He said: “I’ve asked this 100 times, why don’t we say: ‘If you’re shelling us, Kharkiv will be destroyed, wiped off the face of the earth. Kyiv will be destroyed if they decide to enter Belgorod or Kursk.”

Later in the show, Kedmi addressed the remarks made by the host as he argued: “It’s obscene, it’s not constructive, it’s criminal to bomb peaceful cities.

“These words: ‘To wipe Kyiv and Kharkiv off the face of the earth.’ They should not be uttered, especially in Russia.”