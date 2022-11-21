Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 271

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 271st day, we take a look at the main developments.
Here is the situation as it stands on Monday, November 21:
Fighting
- Russian forces pounded Ukrainian positions with artillery fire and in the eastern region alone launched almost 400 strikes, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address.
- Zelenskyy added Ukraine troops in the south were “consistently and very calculatedly destroying the potential of the occupiers”.
- Oleh Zhdanov, a military analyst based in Kyiv, said offensive battles were taking place on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka front lines in the Donetsk region.
- Ukrainian forces are being moved towards Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv, among others. Russian troops are regrouping in the Zaporizhzhia direction and Donetsk and Luhansk, Zhdanov said.
- Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Zelenskyy’s administration, said Russian forces fired at a residential building in the Kherson region. “There may be people under the rubble. Emergency services are working at the scene,” Tymoshenko said.
- The head of the UN nuclear watchdog has warned whoever fired artillery at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was “playing with fire” as his team prepared to inspect it for damage.
- The International Atomic Energy Agency said more than a dozen blasts shook the nuclear plant late on Saturday and Sunday.
Kherson
- Hundreds of Kherson residents flocked to buy groceries at the first Ukrainian supermarket to open since the city was retaken by pro-Kyiv forces earlier this month.
- Kherson city remains without electricity, running water or heating.
Source link