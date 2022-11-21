Sam Smith Revealed Their Most Embarrassing Tattoo And I Agree, Sorry Sam

“I’ve got over 30 tattoos,” Sam said.
“I’m quite reckless, and just on the day, I’m like, ‘Just go for it. Just do it.’ Because I’ve got so many bad ones that I just don’t care anymore,” they said.
Sam then went on to admit which tattoo they think is their worst.
“When I was a very overemotional late teen, I got the word ‘alone’ on my arm. How embarrassing is that?” Sam said.
After the audience collectively “aw”-ed, Sam said, “No, it’s OK, I’m fine. But I’m a weirdo for getting that. So, I got a duck on top of that. The duck isn’t alone.”
Here’s an old Instagram post of it:
However, I think we should normalize celebrities dissing their own tattoos, right??!!
What do y’all think of Sam’s “‘Alone’-turned-to-a-duck” tattoo? Let me know in the comments below!
