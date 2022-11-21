Scarlette Douglas’ hesitates as she’s asked if she likes Matt Hancock

On Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid welcomed Scarlette Douglas onto the show live from Australia. During their chat, they spoke about her time in the I’m A Celebrity jungle and sharing a camp with Matt Hancock. Although when asked if she likes him, the property expert was at a loss for words.
Sunday night saw the second star leave the I’m A Celebrity jungle following the exit of Loose Women’s Charlene White on Friday.
This time, it was 35-year-old Scarlette who left the camp after receiving the lowest amount of votes from the public.
Following her exit, the property expert appeared live from Australia via a video link on Good Morning Britain to speak about her time on the show.
Host Richard commented on the shock arrival of the MP entering the jungle which was followed by him winning a lot of stars for camp after doing multiple Bushtucker trials.
Richard then bluntly asked the property expert if she likes Matt which was met with a long awkward silence.
She paused before answering: “I like his get up and go, I like the fact that he has drive. I like that he’s determined, I like that he won’t give up on anything and those attributes I like in general.
“So, do I like Matt Hancock specifically? I don’t think I had enough time to really get to know him because when he came in he was trying to win us all over.
“He was doing his best to make sure that he was involved in everything but for me, it was just, I want to be sure as a camp we all get on the best that we can.”
