Scarlette Douglas’ hesitates as she’s asked if she likes Matt Hancock

On Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, hosts Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid welcomed Scarlette Douglas onto the show live from Australia. During their chat, they spoke about her time in the I’m A Celebrity jungle and sharing a camp with Matt Hancock. Although when asked if she likes him, the property expert was at a loss for words.

Sunday night saw the second star leave the I’m A Celebrity jungle following the exit of Loose Women’s Charlene White on Friday.

This time, it was 35-year-old Scarlette who left the camp after receiving the lowest amount of votes from the public.

Following her exit, the property expert appeared live from Australia via a video link on Good Morning Britain to speak about her time on the show.

Host Richard commented on the shock arrival of the MP entering the jungle which was followed by him winning a lot of stars for camp after doing multiple Bushtucker trials.

