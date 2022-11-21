See who won at the American Music Awards | CNN





The 50th American Music Awards took place on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The show, produced by dick clark productions and ABC, was hosted by Wayne Brady.

The star-studded event celebrated the year’s best music and performances, as voted on by fans.

Puerto Rican performer Bad Bunny topped the list of nominees this year with the most nods, earning eight, including his first-ever for artist of the year. He ended up taking home two awards – for favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album, for “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

The night belonged to Taylor Swift, however, who won in all six categories for which she was nominated, including artist of the year, the night’s top honor. The wins cemented Swift as the most decorated artist in AMAs history, with 40 career wins.

Performers who took the AMA stage included Pink, who opened the show, as well as Dove Cameron, Lil Baby, Bebe Rexha, Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons and others.

Lionel Richie, a 17-time AMA winner, was honored with the Icon Award for his career contributions to the music industry. Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and other artists gave a heartfelt tribute performance for Richie.

The show announced some of the winners prior to the broadcast.

Elton John took home his first AMA win since 1988 for best collaboration with Dua Lipa, becoming the longest-recognized artist in the awards show’s history. (He was first nominated for an AMA in 1974.)

Below is the list of winners.

Adele

Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Drake

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift *WINNER

The Weeknd

Dove Cameron *WINNER

GAYLE

Latto

Måneskin

Steve Lacy

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix” *WINNER

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow. “Industry Baby”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles *WINNER

The Weeknd

Adele

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Taylor Swift *WINNER

BTS *WINNER

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Adele, “30”

Bad Bunny, “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Beyoncé, “Renaissance”

Harry Styles, “Harry’s House”

Taylor Swift, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” *WINNER

The Weeknd, “Dawn FM”

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Harry Styles, “As It Was” *WINNER

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”

Adele, “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” *WINNER

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen *WINNER

Walker Hayes

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Dan & Shay *WINNER

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

Lil Baby

Lil Durk

Cardi B

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj *WINNER

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U” *WINNER

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”

Latto, “Big Energy”

Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown *WINNER

GIVĒON

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Beyoncé *WINNER

Doja Cat

Muni Long

Summer Walker

SZA

Machine Gun Kelly *WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Lumineers

Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”

Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”h

Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

Måneskin, “Beggin’” *WINNER

Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”

Bad Bunny *WINNER

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhayco

Rauw Alejandro

Anitta *WINNER

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Burna Boy

CKay

Fireboy DML

TEMS

Wizkid *WINNER

BLACKPINK

BTS *WINNER

Seventeen

Tomorrow X Together

Twice

Favorite dance/electronic artist: Marshmello

Favorite gospel artist: Tamela Mann

Favorite inspirational artist: for KING & COUNTRY

Favorite Latin duo or group: Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite touring artist: Coldplay

Favorite country album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Favorite hip-hop album: Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Favorite Latin album: Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Favorite R&B album: Beyoncé “Renaissance”

Favorite rock album: Ghost “Impera”

Favorite soundtrack: “ELVIS”

Favorite country song: Morgan Wallen “Wasted On You”

Favorite Latin song: Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas”