Serigne vs the EU: Fighting European overfishing in Africa

A former fisherman from Senegal runs for elections in Spain to combat Europe’s overfishing of Africa’s waters.

A Senegalese fisherman runs as a political candidate in regional elections in Madrid to become an MP.

He takes his own experiences as both a migrant and fisherman to campaign against xenophobia and European overfishing in African waters. As a newly-elected MP, Serigne Mbaye travels back to Senegal to speak with the fishermen worst affected.

He reveals the insidious link between European overfishing and irregular immigration to Europe – and he presents his findings to policymakers at the heart of the European Union.

Serigne vs the EU by Rodrigo Hernandez, Adriana Cardoso & Edu Marin.