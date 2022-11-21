Shoppers find Tesco place security tags on £1.65 milk





The story was reported in the Cornwall Live, which reported that the supermarket had tagged most of its milk, but the new stock had yet to have been tagged. A photograph taken by a journalist for the newspaper shows tags usually reserved for more expensive items, such as clothing or alcohol, put on a four-pint of semi-skinned milk, which is usally priced at £1.65.

The local newspaper reported that it understands that the store has suffered from thefts of milk, in particular, four-pint cartons, which may be due to the current cost of living crisis. A customer who spoke to Cornwall Live said they have been by a member of Tesco staff that the new security measures were due to theft, but the store has objected to this claim. A shopper who had been to the store said: “I couldn’t believe it at first and thought it was some kind of joke or a mistake. “I overheard a member of staff tell a customer that there had been a lot of thefts of milk and this was their way of trying to stop it.”

Tesco has said the reason for the security tags was down to “human error” by a staff member, and said a small amount of milk had security tags put on them. The store also said the security tags have since been removed. A spokesperson for Tesco said: “We do not have a policy to place security tags on fresh milk. “A very small amount of milk was incorrectly tagged today in our Redruth Extra store and these tags have now been removed. We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.” READ MORE: Woman left with huge vet bill as she couldn’t afford insurance

This comes at a time supermarkets across Britain have been tightening security as prices rise due to the cost of living crisis. This summer, a shopper took to Twitter when they discovered security tags on a £3.99 block of cheese at Aldi and an £8.00 lamb chop inside a security box at their local Co-op in Wolverhampton. There were also reports this year from Manchester that Tesco had put security tags on formula milk in local stores in the area. One customer said to the Manchester Evening News: “I don’t condone stealing, but this is heartbreaking. How have we got here in 2022 that people are so desperate they have to steal in order to feed their baby. The woman continued: “Why the hell baby formula isn’t free or on prescription for those on lower incomes or struggling financially is beyond me – it’s hardly a choice whether we buy it or not, it’s a baby’s lifeline.” DON’T MISS:

Woman homeless and paying a mortgage on a flat she ‘can’t live in’ [REPORT]

‘Life saving’ side hustle earns mum, 49, £600 a month [REVEAL]

Mum’s ‘budget friendly’ method to ‘insulate your windows’ [INSIGHT]

Households across Britain will see their food shopping rise by £380 this year due to the cost of living according to the data analytics Kantar. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported that the price of budget food in supermarkets has risen by 17 percent this year. An online poll conducted by IPSOS on behalf of BBC Radio1 showed that 52 percent of young Brits between 16 to 24 years old said that their biggest worry was the rising cost of living prices and 40 percent said that becoming finally secure was their number one concern. Simon Roberts, the chief executive of Sainsbury’s has said that shoppers are “watching every penny and every pound” and said he understood how tough it is for millions of households and was trying to keep prices low. He said: “We will have invested more than £500m by March 2023 in keeping prices lower by cutting our costs… meaning we have more firepower to battle inflation.”

Like Loading...