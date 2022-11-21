Shoppers warned of ‘scammers’ ahead of Black Friday





With Black Friday just around the corner, a money saving expert has warned shoppers that there will be a number of “scammers” making the most of the event. Despite the average spend down by 15 per cent compared to last year, from £2billion to £1.7billion, thousands of Brits are still expected to hit the shops and browse online as companies prepare for Black Friday on November 25. While some retailers have launched deals early, plenty more are expected over the Black Friday weekend, with Cyber Monday marking the day for significant online offers.

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Phillip Stubbins, Managing Director at Money Expert, warned Black Friday made the “ideal environment for scammers” and that shoppers should be careful when checking emails. Mr Stubbins said: “Black Friday makes the ideal environment for scammers, where consumers are preoccupied with the prospect of an amazing deal. There is usually an increased level of genuine emails from retailers around Black Friday. “Scammers may use phishing emails, text messages or impersonate websites to advertise fake deals and ultimately steal your personal information. “If you receive an email or text from a retailer be sure to double check the sender information such as the email address or number, to make sure it’s legitimately related to the brand and do not click on any links you might receive. If you are unsure you can double check by opening a new browser window and heading to the real website to check. You could even check on another device to be extra secure. Remember to check the URL for any typos as this may be a fake site.”

He warned consumers to immediately block users sending suspicious looking emails. Mr Stubbins added: “If you do suspect fraudulent activity from an email or text, you should block the user and delete the message. Some email providers do enable you to report spam or phishing, which you can also do. “Ultimately, the best advice is to only buy what you planned and avoid getting caught up in spontaneous spending via random offers on the day. And again use protected payment methods such as credit cards, where possible.” As the UK is hit with a cost of living crisis, it appears spending will be down on the big day. READ MORE: Qatar laws and jail sentences – rules fans have to adhere to

The money saving expert added: “The rush on Black Friday can be stressful, with websites crashing or retailers running out of stock. Create a wishlist of items you want and note multiple retailers that sell the product. This way, if the website you’re on is having technical difficulties, you can switch to the next one. “You could also set up customer accounts ahead of time so checking out is faster. Whilst you are signing up be sure to join their mailing list, which may offer you early access to offers or special deals. “By being prepared you can avoid any impulsive purchases and make the most of the deals, whilst also ensuring you’re not overspending and potentially getting into debt. It’s also worth keeping track of items you want before the offers start as this can often be exaggerated. “Don’t assume you’re getting a good deal simply because it’s Black Friday. Websites such as PriceRunner can be used to check the price history to help work out if the deal you’re getting is legitimate or not. If the item has been cheaper at different points in the year, the deal is likely to have been exaggerated for Black Friday.” He urged people to look ahead of Friday for deals and added: “However, if you do wait for Black Friday, you may be able to bag even more of a deal as many retailers add additional offers on the day itself. There are various price comparison apps and plugins available that will send alerts to notify you where products are in stock and at what price to help you find the best deal. “Don’t get carried away and make sure you stick to your budget so that you don’t spend more than you intended. If you don’t need an item, then you aren’t saving money by getting it at a lower price on Black Friday.”

Like Loading...