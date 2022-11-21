Side hustle earns mum, 49, ‘life saving’ £600 a month

Taking on a side hustle can generate vital spending money as inflation rages. Some can even change lives.

Karen Golder, a trained teacher, was forced to reduce her hours to look after daughter Imogen, 18, who has rare seizure-causing disorder Rasmussen’s Encephalitis.

The 49-year-old mum-of-two worked two days a week as a special educational needs coordinator in a primary school, while husband Murray is a painter and decorator. Son Jed, 20, is at university.

As living costs rocket, finding an extra source of family income became essential, and Karen turned to direct selling.

Now she tops up her salary by earning £500 to £600 a month with The Body Shop At Home. It sells ethically produced “skincare, haircare, bath & body and self-love” products, either online or in store, by independent consultants such as Karen.

Seven out of 10 consultants have another full-time or part-time job and Karen said: “It is so much more than a side hustle, it’s been lifesaving for me.”

She admits that sounds dramatic but adds: “It means I’m finally doing something for me.”