SK Telecom, NTT Docomo to jointly develop services in the metaverse



SK Telecom and Japan’s NTT Docomo will jointly develop services and technologies in the metaverse, 6G network and media businesses, the telecom company said Monday.



The two telcos signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel in eastern Seoul.



Metaverse is one of the priorities.



They are considering jointly creating metaverse content involving K-pop and J-pop. Possible joint investments in metaverse-related content providers and hardware equipment manufacturers will be discussed as well, according to SK Telecom.



SK Telecom and NTT Docomo will establish a regular consultative body for metaverse projects, and connect their respective metaverse services in the future. If the two services become connected, SK Telecom’s ifland users will be able to visit NTT Docomo’s metaverse service and vice versa.



SK Telecom and NTT Docomo are also going to collaborate to develop 5G and 6G technologies. The goal is to secure next-generation network technologies such as Open RAN, or Open Radio Access Network, which allows telecom operators to mix and match components of a network system from multiple vendors.



As the increased data traffic in the 5G era and the upcoming 6G era means bigger electricity consumption, the companies also plan to work together to boost energy efficiency in the communication sector.



SK Telecom and SK hynix, a local chipmaker, are members of the Innovative Optical & Wireless Network (IOWN) Global Forum led by Japan’s NTT Group, which aims to develop next-generation communication technologies. IOWN Global Forum has about 100 members including IT companies such as Intel and Sony, and research institutes.



SK hynix plans to work with NTT Docomo through the IOWN Global Forum to develop advanced semiconductor technology.



Meanwhile, Wavve, the video streaming service operated by Content Wavve, will make inroads into Japan in collaboration with the Japanese telecom company.



Content Wavve is 36.4 percent owned by SK Square, its largest shareholder.



Content Wavve and NTT Docomo will make joint investments for global expansion and co-produce original content such as drama series and entertainment shows.



The signing ceremony on Friday was attended by SK Telecom CEO Ryu Young-sang and NTT Docomo President Ii Motoyuki in attendance.



“This MOU holds great significance as it is a wide-ranging collaboration in the information and communication technology sector between telecom companies,” said Ryu.

