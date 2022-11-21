Smart Ring from Apple that Detects Hand Gestures

Three years ago, Apple announced that it was working on a smart ring that claimed to be able to control the iPhone without touching it. He got another patent. A multidimensional control mechanism is coming.

It is known that Apple is working on a mixed reality headset project. In addition, it turned out that this company, headquartered in Cupertino, has once again received a patent for the smart ring. The image of the patent has been published.

What does Apple intend to do with smart ring patents?

We have seen that the related smart ring, which is the subject of the patent application in 2019, includes a processor, a microphone, a wireless connection module and a small touchpad. Also, this device has sensors and navigation mechanisms to record hand movements.

This ring is mixed reality (AR/VR) designed by Apple

It is said that he can control his headset. Its difference from the Oura brand smart ring is that it works in harmony with the headset. Because Oura’s ring stores information about users’ biometric identity.

When we take a look at the published patent image, we see that this smart ring creates a square-shaped signal when worn on the index finger. This action is probably related to certain commands that must be used when interacting with the headset.

Apart from the fact that the index finger makes the pinching motion with the middle finger, the relationship of the same finger with the thumb is also remarkable. This move means we can interact with other devices similar to Meta’s Quest Pro product.

According to the patent image, more than one ring can be worn and used. Apple’s receipt of this patent does not guarantee that it will produce and market this product. In this context, we do not yet know its release date, as there is no guarantee whether the new smart ring will take its place in the markets.

