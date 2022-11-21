Sophie Wessex could wear upgraded jewel to Palace event

The Royal Family is preparing to welcome President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. In the evening King Charles, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla, will give a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in honour of the visit.

Traditionally, members of the working Royal Family support the monarch with state visits, so we may expect Sophie, Countess of Wessex to attend.

And at formal state occasions, royal women tend to wear tiaras from their own or the royal collection.

The Anthemion Tiara is best known as Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s most-worn tiara and it has a fascinating royal history.

Sophie’s tiara has been dubbed the Anthemion Tiara due to its use of “a technique used in ancient Greek times that features fanned petals,” according to Vogue.

