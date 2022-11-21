South Florida to see more rain after weekend flooding

Another rainy day in SoFlo, with localized flooding likely. Best chances for rain over the east coast, with highest potential for flash flooding over Palm Beach county. Breezy at times. Afternoon highs will range from the mid-upper 70s inland to low 80s near the coasts. pic.twitter.com/pcWB75xDBB

Minor coastal flooding is still possible in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties through Monday evening,

Rain is expected to be less on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Thanksgiving Thursday may even see sunny skies.