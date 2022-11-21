Categories
Travel

South Florida to see more rain after weekend flooding


More rain is forecasted for southern Florida after a slow moving storm caused flooding on Sunday. 

Sunday, November 20th saw flooded streets in the Miami-Dade, Broward County area after an estimated six inches of rain fell. A record 4.6 inches of rain were recorded at the Miami International Airport on Sunday, beating the previous 1.29 inches of rain record set in 1992, reported…

More rain is expected Monday.  “Another rainy day in SoFlo, with localized flooding likely. Best chances for rain over the east coast, with highest potential for flash flooding over Palm Beach County,” the National Weather Service in Miami said on Twitter. “Breezy at times. Afternoon highs will range from the mid-upper 70s inland to low 80s near the coasts.” 

Minor coastal flooding is still possible in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties through Monday evening, 

Rain is expected to be less on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Thanksgiving Thursday may even see sunny skies.





Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

