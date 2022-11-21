South Florida to see more rain after weekend flooding

More rain is forecasted for southern Florida after a slow moving storm caused flooding on Sunday.
Sunday, November 20th saw flooded streets in the Miami-Dade, Broward County area after an estimated six inches of rain fell. A record 4.6 inches of rain were recorded at the Miami International Airport on Sunday, beating the previous 1.29 inches of rain record set in 1992, reported…
11/21, 11 AM: 🌧️A soggy start to the week, as heavy rainfall continues over metro East Coast. The potential for localized flooding in vulnerable urban areas remains elevated, as soils remain saturated from yesterday’s rainfall. Remember…turn around don’t drown! #flwx pic.twitter.com/fnqs54zNQT
— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 21, 2022
More rain is expected Monday. “Another rainy day in SoFlo, with localized flooding likely. Best chances for rain over the east coast, with highest potential for flash flooding over Palm Beach County,” the National Weather Service in Miami said on Twitter. “Breezy at times. Afternoon highs will range from the mid-upper 70s inland to low 80s near the coasts.”
Another rainy day in SoFlo, with localized flooding likely. Best chances for rain over the east coast, with highest potential for flash flooding over Palm Beach county. Breezy at times. Afternoon highs will range from the mid-upper 70s inland to low 80s near the coasts. pic.twitter.com/pcWB75xDBB
— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 21, 2022
Minor coastal flooding is still possible in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties through Monday evening,
Rain is expected to be less on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Thanksgiving Thursday may even see sunny skies.
Careful out there, South Florida! https://t.co/AkTGJ5CTdu
— Robbin Simmons (@RobbinSimmons7) November 20, 2022
