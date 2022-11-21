Spain holiday warning over two euro coin scam

Spain’s Guardia Civil has issued a new warning for tourists and residents over two euro coins. People have been hit by a scam using the coins.

Scammers have reportedly been swapping the two euro coin for a Turkish lira, which looks similar in shape and size.

However, the Turkish lira has a much lower value of just 32 cents (30p) instead of two euros (£1.74).

At first glance, the two coins look very similar as they are around the same size with a gold centre and silver outer ring.

However, there are a few ways to tell them apart to avoid being hit by the scam on holiday in Spain.

