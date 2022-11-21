Categories
SPCA Pets of the week: Copper and Oreo


NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Copper

Copper’s happy smile is just one of the curious boy’s endearing traits. A two-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix, he is comfortable with people once he gets to know them. He likes other dogs on a dog-by-dog basis. May he join your home?

Find Copper’s details here: 

Cat Name: Oreo

Oreo would like to play in a home this Christmas. At seven months old, she is still growing. She is silly, playful, and full of zest. 

Find Oreo’s details here:

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

