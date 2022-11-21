State launches Unite Florida Recovery Portal

Governor DeSantis announced the launch of the Unite Florida Recovery Portal to connect Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to important recovery resources, including housing support.

Florida’s first-ever state-led sheltering and housing program is available through IanRecovery.fl.gov.

It provides temporary sheltering options such as travel trailers and recreational vehicles and temporary or permanent repairs for households whose needs are not met through insurance or FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.

Residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can also access the Unite Florida Portal to report unmet needs such as transportation, household items, and social services.

Some sheltering and housing assistance programs may require you to register for FEMA Individual Assistance. Hurricane Ian survivors can apply for FEMA assistance and continuously update their applications by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, calling (800) 621-3362, using the FEMA app, or visiting one of more than 20 open Disaster Recovery Centers.

IanRecovery.fl.gov resources are available in Spanish and Haitian Creole.

For those who need additional assistance completing an application, please call 1-800-892-0948.