Strictly star rules out pro return but weighs in on joining panel

She went on to say: “Like I said, the show evolves so much and I think they have wonderful pros and I think it’s wonderful you have different backgrounds of dancers as some of them are coming from stage and theatre and a freestyle and other styles of dances other than Ballroom. So, I think it’s really good.”

Kristina reflected on becoming part of the Strictly panel, saying: “Judging, yes, why not? It would be good to do something like that.

“Well, in my mind, because I judge normal competitions quite a lot at [my dance school] Bespoke Ballroom and I have 60 kids in the school, they’re all competitive, I take them to competitions.”

Adding: “Sometimes I judge too and you have to be completely fair and unbiased.”