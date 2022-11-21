Study analyses environmental impacts of pet diets – CBBC Newsround

Categories
Researchers in Brazil have studied the production of more than 900 types of dog and cat food.

The results suggest that the production of wet food in pouches and cans has seven times the carbon emissions of dry food.

Pets are thought to eat around 20 per cent of the world’s meat and fish.

The study hopes to consider the environmental impact of pet food as the population of pets increases.



