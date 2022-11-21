Sue Cleaver opens up to Mike Tindall on awkward run-in with late Qu…

Jill Scott and Owen Warner, Boy George and Chris Moyles, Scarlette Douglas and Babtunde and Seann Walsh and Matt Hancock were the other pairings within the camp.

With the mood in the camp feeling low following Charlene’s departure, Jill admitted: “It’s been a tough day already with Charlene leaving, so we want to reward the camp with stars and food.”

Unlike most trials on the show, all campmates would be taking part.

Jill’s partner for the trail Owen added: “It’s nice that we’re all involved this time, so everyone has a chance to help out.”