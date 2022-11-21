Superliminal Comes to Xbox Series X November 21st, Free for Existing Owners – Xbox Wire

“Hello, my name is Doctor Glenn Pierce, and I’m excited to tell you about Superliminal on Xbox Series X…”

Would that he could. Would that he could… Instead, you’ll have to make do with me, Christopher Floyd, Producer and Designer on Superliminal. Just like Dr Pierce, though, I am also excited to tell you about Superliminal on Xbox Series X. What a coincidence!

It’s a beautiful day. At long last, after melting our brains into a non-euclidean soup and straining it through the engine, Superliminal will soon be playable on Xbox Series X in 4k at 60fps. If all goes to plan, you’ll be able to melt your very own brain on November 21st, just in time for a tryptophan-induced fugue state! Or ‘Thanksgiving’, as some like to call it.

For those of you not yet accustomed to the special magic of Superliminal, it is a mind-bending first-person puzzle game, through which by solving fantastic puzzles using the ambiguity of depth and perspective, you find your way through and hopefully escape a surreal dream world . People who write even more coherently than I do have said the following:

“A puzzling masterclass with a heart as well as a brain.”

Eurogamer – Recommended

“Perhaps the most innovative first-person puzzle game since Portal.”

“A novel mechanic that’s unlike anything I’ve seen in a game before.”

High praise, I am sure you’ll agree. Now, new features!

Since its initial release on Xbox, Superliminal now features full Developer Commentary and Challenge modes. Meet the team behind the game, learn how we pulled off such visual design trickery, then prove your mastery of the puzzles by solving them within devilishly tight limitations – all in-game. My favorite is the bouncy castle.

With a collective 150 million views on YouTube, Superliminal is a game that has to be seen to be believed. And then has to be played, thus causing you to wonder if you truly believe anything at all.

Superliminal will be available Nov 21st priced at $19.99 and will go on sale on Nov 22nd! The 4k upgrade is free for existing owners of the game!

Thanks for Dreaming.