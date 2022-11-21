Sussexes are aware they’ll be ‘slaughtered’ for upcoming docuseries

Following their royal exit in early 2020, Meghan and Harry signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix. According to commentator Calvin Robinson, the couple, who have reportedly requested to push back the release date of their docuseries multiple times, are aware they are going to get “absolutely slaughtered” over the upcoming series.

Fellow guest Lizzie Cundy agreed with Mr Robinson by stating that the couple will receive “massive backlash” over the docuseries.

She added that Meghan and Harry “want the money” but “don’t want to do the work”.

Host Nana Akua said that “to be fair, we haven’t seen this thing yet”, meaning Harry’s book as well as the docuseries, adding that the couple could “say some positive things”.

She added, however, this would be “changing the habit of a lifetime”.

READ MORE: King ‘clearly sending a signal’ by making counsellor change request on his birthday