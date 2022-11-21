Sussexes are aware they’ll be ‘slaughtered’ for upcoming docuseries

Following their royal exit in early 2020, Meghan and Harry signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix. According to commentator Calvin Robinson, the couple, who have reportedly requested to push back the release date of their docuseries multiple times, are aware they are going to get “absolutely slaughtered” over the upcoming series.
Fellow guest Lizzie Cundy agreed with Mr Robinson by stating that the couple will receive “massive backlash” over the docuseries.
She added that Meghan and Harry “want the money” but “don’t want to do the work”.
Host Nana Akua said that “to be fair, we haven’t seen this thing yet”, meaning Harry’s book as well as the docuseries, adding that the couple could “say some positive things”.
She added, however, this would be “changing the habit of a lifetime”.
READ MORE: King ‘clearly sending a signal’ by making counsellor change request on his birthday
While details of the release of the docuseries have yet to be confirmed, Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is due for publication on January 10, 2023.
In September 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a lucrative multi-million dollar with Netflix.
The deal was to produce content with the media production arm of Archewell, Archewell Productions.
Two years on from the signing, the couple are still yet to release any content.
DON’T MISS
Earlier this year, it was reported that the streaming service has cut an animated series, Pearl, that Meghan had been working on.
The reason for the cut was that the streaming platform had to make some cutbacks.
The signing came just a few months after the couple announced their plans to step down as working royals, and declared “work to become financially independent”.
READ NEXT:
Source link