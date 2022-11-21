Taylor Swift And Sabrina Carpenter’s Dramatic Height Difference At The AMAs Has Fans Cackling

Shortly after Sabrina helped present Taylor with the AMA for Favorite Music Video (which she won for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”, the Midnights singer embraced her before gently patting Sabrina on the head, highlighting their vast height difference.

For every short friend, there needs to be a tall friend… it’s just a law of science 💁‍♀️ #TaylorSwift and #SabrinaCarpenter share a sweet moment up on the #AMAs stage 💕

ABC / Via Twitter: @accesshollywood

