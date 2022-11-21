Taylor Swift And Sabrina Carpenter’s Dramatic Height Difference At The AMAs Has Fans Cackling

Shortly after Sabrina helped present Taylor with the AMA for Favorite Music Video (which she won for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”, the Midnights singer embraced her before gently patting Sabrina on the head, highlighting their vast height difference.
POV: your older sister is proud of you for doing a great job!
For reference, Taylor is 5′10″ while Sabrina stands at 5’0″ which puts them at a 10-inch difference!
Needless to say that this heartwarming and hilarious clip instantly went viral, which prompted some Swifties and Carpenters to gushingly tweet about it:
Taylor and Sabrina prove that height differences are adorable in both romantic and platonic settings!
