Temple Animal Shelter offers free pet adoptions for veterans





TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Animal Shelter is offering a special deal for veterans looking for a new fuzzy friend, by waiving all adoption fees through the month of November.

Pets for Vets gives those who have served an opportunity to adopt a new pet for free. The event began on Nov. 7, and will continue all the way until the end of the month on Nov. 30.

The shelter, located at 620 Mama Dog Circle in Temple, is also allowing people to donate vouchers to the event if they wish to pay the generosity forward.

Adoption requirements still apply, but all veterans can welcome a new member into the family free of charge.

The shelter is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

