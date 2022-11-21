Ten fire engines and 70 firefighters tackle blaze in Lewisham

A fire has broken out at a sixth-floor flat on Russett Way in Lewisham in south east London. London Fire Brigade have sent ten vehicles and 70 firefighters out to the scene, sharing news of the outbreak on Twitter.
The post read: “Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire on Russett Way in #Lewisham.”
They added in a second post: “Firefighters are currently tackling a fire involving a sixth-floor flat in #Lewisham.
“Please avoid the area whilst we work to make the scene safe.”
The Brigade’s 999 officers have received 12 emergency calls regarding the fire at the Russett Way address, with the incident first reported at 01:53am on Tuesday morning.
Crews from Greenwich, Deptford, Lewisham, New Cross, Lee Green and surrounding stations are attending the scene.
Part of a communal lobby on the sixth floor of the building was alight.
Firefighters at the scene led a man and a woman to safety from scaffolding on the building via a nine metre ladder.
November 21 was a busy day for the London Fire Brigade, as they were called to four separate incidents.
These included a house fire in New Southgate, a pedestrian subway fire in Croydon, a student house fire in Fitzrovia and a maisonette fire in Hornsey.
Thankfully there were no reports of any injuries.
