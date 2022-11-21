The Beatles – Ringo Starr, 82, releases ‘positive’ new music video

The sprightly Sir Ringo posted on Instagram enthusiastically: “I had so much fun making this record, and I love that the vinyl and this video for it are coming out as we head into Thanksgiving. As I’ve said before, every song on this EP relates to Peace and Love. And this track that Linda wrote for me has such a beautiful message, reminding us to be thankful, to be giving, to be more peace and loving. I feel we really captured the positive energy of the song in this video, it was so great working with Kii and I loved filming on the beach. I hope this brings everyone joy, peace and love as we start heading into the holidays.”

