The Beatles Song Paul McCartney Wrote When He Was Just 16 Years Old

Paul McCartney has been writing and performing songs for almost seven decades. Whether it was with The Beatles or as a solo act, he continues to write songs that speak to every generation. When Paul McCartney was 16, he wrote a song that would later become a Beatles hit.

Paul McCartney inherited his musical talent from his dad

Paul McCartney | Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

McCartney grew up in a working-class family in Liverpool, England. While they couldn’t afford the latest and state-of-the-art instruments, his family had a piano in his house, which his dad played often. McCartney learned how to play the piano and used it to help and write many of his earliest compositions. In an interview with the Smartless podcast, McCartney recalled his childhood with the piano in the house.

“My dad was the family pianist,” McCartney said. “I was reading about people like Gershwin, and they said every house had a piano. That was the way things were. We had a piano. And he played it. He played great…I’d ask him to teach me, and he’d say, ‘You gotta learn properly.’ But I didn’t like the little, smelly, old lady.”

Paul McCartney wrote a famous Beatles song when he was 16