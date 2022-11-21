The best Black Friday 2022 TV deals we could find | Engadget

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

You may be focused on getting gifts for others right now, but the Black Friday and the holiday shopping period is one of the best times of the year to pick up an upgrade for your living room. This year is no different, with a bunch of TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and others already dropping in price, and we’re also already seeing discounts on things like streaming devices, soundbars and more. While you pick up things like the Chromecast with Google TV or a Fire TV Stick for friends and family, consider investing in something new for your home entertainment system while you can do so without breaking the bank. Here are the best TV and home entertainment deals we found for Black Friday 2022.

Samsung TV deals

Samsung

Now’s a great time to grab a Samsung TV for much less than usual. Whether you’re interested in one of the more affordable Q60B or Q80B sets or a higher-end Neo QLED TV, there are a bunch of good discounts to consider. This 65-inch OLED model is 40 percent off and down to $1,800, while this massive 85-inch QLED set is on sale for only $1,600. There are even a few Frame TVs on sale as well, including this 55-inch 2022 model for less than $1,000.

Shop Samsung TV deals at Amazon

Sony TV deals

Sony

Sony has discounted a number of its higher-end 4K TVs and a few OLED sets as well for Black Friday. One of the best values overall is this 65-inch Sony X80K 4K smart TV for just under $700. It’s a 2022 TV that has the company’s 4K HDR Processor X1 that produces smooth, clear video, and it has support for Dolby Vision and Atmos, too. On the OLED side, you can pick up this 2022 65-inch A95K Bravia XR OLED set for $1,000 less than usual.

Shop Sony TV deals at Amazon

LG TV deals

LG

Both 2021 and 2022 LG TVs have been discounted for Black Friday. If you have your heart set on an OLED, this 65-inch LG G2 Gallery Edition OLED TV is just over $800 off and down to $2,200. While that’s still expensive for a TV, the Gallery Edition sets are some of the best that LG makes. On the more affordable side of things, this 55-inch QNED80 Mini-LED smart TV is $150 off and down to just under $650.

Shop LG TV deals at Amazon

Hisense TV deals

Hisense

Most of Hisense’s TVs are on sale for the holiday shopping season. If you’re looking to spend as little as possible on a still-decent TV, then you can’t get much better than Hisense’s 43-inch R6-Series Roku TV for $200. It supports 4K content and Dolby Vision, plus it runs on Roku’s smart TV operating system. If you’re willing to spend a bit more, you can get the 75-inch A6-Series 4K Google TV, with support for Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X and built-in Chromecast, for only $500.

Shop Hisense TV deals at Amazon

Chromecast with Google TV

Both the 4K and HD Chromecasts with Google TV are on sale for Black Friday, coming in at $40 and $18, respectively. These two streamers are essentially the same, expect for the resolution that each support: the higher-end model with stream 4K content, while the other tops out at 1080p. They share a compact design and both come with a handy remote that makes navigating the Google TV interface much easier. Plus, you can speak to the Google Assistant through these dongles, calling about it to search for things to watch, answer questions and more.

Buy Chromecast with Google TV (4K) at Amazon – $40

Buy Chromecast with Google TV (HD) at Amazon – $18

Roku Streambar

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

The Roku Streambar has been discounted to $80 for Black Friday, which is $50 less than usual and a record low. It’s one of the easiest ways to up your TV’s audio game, and get 4K streaming technology as well. The compact Streambar offers much better sound quality than most TV’s built-in speakers can provide, plus it’ll turn your set into a Roku smart TV as well. And if you want to use it as a Bluetooth speaker, you have that option as well.

Buy Roku Streambar at Amazon – $80

Roku Ultra

Roku

Roku’s 2022 Ultra set-top box has dropped to a new low of $70 for Black Friday. The actually box itself hasn’t changed much since the previous version: it still supports 4K HDR10+ content, Dolby Vision and Atmos, plus AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth. Most of the upgrades are in the Voice Remote Pro that comes bundled with the streamer. The new remote has a 3.5mm headphone jack for private listening, two programmable shortcut buttons and a mic-disable button.

Buy Roku Ultra at Amazon – $70

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Will Lipman Photography for Engadget

Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K is on sale for $25 right now, or half off its usual price. This small dongle connects directly to your TV’s HDMI port and streams content in 4K, supports Dolby Vision and offers voice command capabilities via its remote. This updated model also has fast, long-range WiFi and a private-listening feature that lets you listen to your TV’s audio video the Roku mobile app.

Buy Roku Streaming Stick 4K at Amazon – $25

Roku Express

Roku

Roku’s Express has dropped to only $18 for Black Friday, which is one of the best prices we’ve seen. If you just want an inexpensive streaming device with basic features, the Express is a solid option. It comes with a high-speed HDMI cable to connect it to your TV, and it supports HD content plus private listening via Roku’s mobile app.

Buy Roku Express at Amazon – $18

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon

Amazon’s most affordable streaming stick is on sale for only $15 right now, which is half off its usual price. This is a good option if you want to upgrade an old, “dumb” TV in your home into a smart one. The Fire TV Stick Lite provides access to Amazon’s Fire TV OS, through which you can access services like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and others. The TV Stick Lite supports FHD content, and you can use the included Voice Remote Lite to ask Alexa to show you the content you want to watch. If you want to upgrade a bit to Dolby Atmos, you can get the standard Fire TV Stick for only $5 more.

Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon – $15

Buy Fire TV Stick at Amazon – $20

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K has dropped to $25, which is 50 percent off its normal price. This dongle provides 4K streaming support with Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus Dolby Atmos audio capabilities. Also, if you have Alexa-compatible home security cameras set up, you can use the streaming stick’s live picture-in-picture feature to check out those camera feeds directly from your TV.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon – $25

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon

Amazon’s most capable streaming stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, is down to only $35 for Black Friday. It has all of the features of the standard Fire TV Stick 4K: UHD streaming capabilities, Dolby Vision and Atmos support, and the live picture-in-picture feature. But on top of that, it has WiFi 6 support and a bit more RAM than all other Fire streaming sticks, improving its overall performance.

Buy Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon – $35

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Nicole Lee / Engadget

The previous-generation Fire TV Cube has been discounted to $60 for Black Friday, which is 50 percent off its usual price and a new record low. This set-top box supports 4K, HDR content with Dolby Vision and Atmos, plus hands-free Alexa commands. There is a newer version available now, which adds things like WiFi 6E capabilities, a speedier processor and additional HDMI and USB ports, but it’ll cost you $140.

Buy Fire TV Cube (previous gen) at Amazon – $60

Vizio V21t-J8 soundbar

Vizio

Our favorite budget-friendly soundbar is on sale for only $120 right now, which is 25 percent off its usual price and a near record low. You’re getting a 2.1-channel setup with this accessory, plus a 4.5-inch wireless sub along with it. It may not have WiFi connectivity, but that’s the main tradeoff you’ll have to make. Otherwise, it supports HDMI ARC/eARC, DTS Virtual:X and Bluetooth, and it has a 3.5mm aux jack as well.

Buy Vizio V21t-J8 at Amazon – $120

Vizio Elevate soundbar

Vizio

Vizio’s Elevate soundbar is $300 off and down to $500 for Black Friday. This is a great pick for movie lovers or anyone who wants a cinematic audio experience in their home. The soundbar system has adaptive height speakers that automatically rotate upward or forward when playing Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundtracks. Plus, it has a redesigned wireless subwoofer and integrated tweeters and woofers, as well.

Buy Vizio Elevate soundbar at Amazon – $500

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.