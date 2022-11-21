The Global Metaverse Market is expected to grow by $107.06 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.33% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

33% during the forecast period. Our report on the metaverse market in finance provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by integration with VR and AR platforms, the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), and the increasing popularity and adoption of cryptocurrencies.

The metaverse market in finance is segmented as below:

By Component

• Hardware

• Software

By End-user

• Brokerage firms

• Investment banks

• Commercial banks

• Others

By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the development of metaverse wallets as one of the prime reasons driving the metaverse market in finance growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on VR and ar and the rise of blockchain as a service will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the metaverse market in finance covers the following areas:

• Metaverse market in finance sizing

• Metaverse market in finance forecast

• Metaverse market in finance industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metaverse markets in finance vendors that include Bank of America Corp., BNP Paribas SA, HSBC Holdings Plc, IBK Industrial Bank of Korea, JPMorgan Chase and Co., KB Financial Group Inc., Mogo Inc., National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P, NH Investment and Securities Co. Ltd., and Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. Also, the metaverse market in finance analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

