‘The Labz’ emerges as the most efficient web3 tech building service provider – Digital Journal

‘The Labz’ provides adoption at scale through cutting-edge decentralized ecosystems, and product builds.

The NFT Industry, after an incredible run, has started to show obvious signs of change. From being the art-dependent craze at the start of 2021 to now moving swiftly onto real-life use cases and utility to keep people interested in the collections, far gone is the time to launch a collection and easily sell it out.

Due to the ease of creation and huge amounts of collections now available for sale on the marketplace, it’s inevitable that only those with significant benefits to the buyer will still be around and last the distance.

The Ceo of The-Labz.com, which is one of the leading Blockchain technology specialists with access to over 500 developers Responsible for tech builds from some of the industry’s Giants, commented “ In line with our beliefs of blockchain being inclusive and beneficial not exclusive and unattainable, The Labz Will release 10,000 of the unique professors NFT collection with over 250 hand-drawn traits, absolutely free. ”

“This collection will allow each holder free use of Innovative Technology built by ourselves, which we hope will contribute to Blockchain adoption and web3 as a whole”

As a company, ‘the Labz’ are seeing excellent growth in their customer base, which contradicts the current market sentiment showing that faith hasn’t wavered and companies are investing in project builds while uptake to web3 has slowed by the general public, allowing large companies breathing space to get ahead for the next inevitable rally in the sector.

The-Labz.com specializes in the following tech services. As well as advisory and fundraising with access to the largest VCs the city has to offer:

– Email to Wallet Integration

– Decentralised Exchanges (DEXs)

– Payment Gateways

– Open / Closed NFT Marketplaces

– NFT Minting Contracts

– Entire NFT Collection Creations

– Token Contracts

– Custom Smart Contract development

– NFT Design and Deployment

The Labz is currently partnering with some of the best projects across each chain and making contacts worldwide with like-minded businesses who see the benefits of mass blockchain adoption and the ‘real life’ use cases of the blockchain due to its unrivaled transparency and ability to work on trustless systems through smart contracts.

To claim a free unique professor, a user can visit wagmilabz.com and look out for the ‘mint free professor’ tab. They will need their unique code, but there will be a link to the telegram group to grab one free per wallet.

The collection launch date is set for NOV 26th at 1 pm BST. These NFTs come with a host of free utilities.

