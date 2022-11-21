The reason William and Kate can ‘win back US fans’

It comes after the rift between the Sussexes and the Wales’ courts shows no signs of healing, despite the Queen’s death and their brief reconciliation at her funeral. According to Ok magazine, the couple will be improving the Firm’s image stateside.

After visiting a Ukrainian centre in Reading last week, the Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Boston to attend the Earthshot awards.

Writing in the Sunday Times yesterday, Roya Nikkhah said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview was “90 minutes of prime-time royal annihilation” which left the monarchy’s reputation tarnished.

She said the Wales’ trip to the US was therefore an opportunity to get “the House of Windsor firmly back on the front foot across the pond” and to “elevate the monarchy above entertainment news”.

Kate and William are ramping up their engagements following the Queen’s death in September and the mourning period for the Firm.

They were awarded new titles after Prince Charles became King Charles III as he acceded to the throne, following his mother’s death.

A coronation ceremony said to be pared down, takes place next year.

During the couple’s trip to the States, they will undertake a number of engagements and showcase issues from climate change to vulnerable people and eco-technology.

It’s their first trip in eight years when they visited New York back in 2014.

The focus of this year’s trip is the Earshot Prize award ceremony on December 2 in Boston. It will be covered by the BBC.