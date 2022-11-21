The UK’s most and least reliable cars for MOT test success

“Remember, if your car does not have a valid MOT certificate then your car insurance is also void, so it really is essential to check when your next MOT is due and keep it up to date.”

Meanwhile, the colour of a car also appears to affect its ability to pass an MOT. A whopping 22 percent of gold cars failed their MOT, making them the worst vehicle shade. Yet, less glamorous cream-coloured cars are the most likely to pass, with only 15 percent of cream cars failing the test.

Recent research from Halfords has shown that four in 10 British motorists say they have concerns about, or definitely won’t be able to, afford their next MOT test. A further 17 percent are not sure whether or not they will be able to, as the cost of living crisis continues to grip the nation.

Among those who responded to the survey, 45 percent say that if they can’t afford an MOT, they still plan to keep driving their car regardless. In addition, 17 percent of drivers – equating to millions of motorists – admit they have driven a car without a valid MOT certificate in the past 12 months.

