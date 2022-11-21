Tim Minchin ‘irritated’ by ‘lefties spouting morally certain bulls***’

Several of Tim’s songs were extremely provocative, and the musician delved into some of the anger he used to express.

He ranted about more recent frustrations: “I’m more irritated now by lefties spouting morally certain bulls*** because I feel like that’s my side being dumb.”

Speaking to Radio Times about what makes him angry these days, he continued: “The loss of value for freedom of speech on the left and that they have just washed their hands of any difficult topics – that’s what I’m angry about now.”

The Northampton-born star has won acclaim for his musical adaptations, Matilda and Groundhog Day.