Two Glitches in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet You Need To Try | GameSpot News



As one popular tweet shows, yes, it is true that you can double your character’s run speed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by pressing forward on two controllers at once. However, your Switch must be undocked, and you have to use a Joy-Con attached to the Switch, along with a wireless controller.

Another exploration glitch making its way around the internet is one that allows you to get up slopes that are impeding your progress.

ZullieTheWitch on Twitter posted a clip of her Scarlet game. The video shows her attempting to jump up a slope and sliding down it. Then, she turns around and leaps up the hill backwards, successfully making it up. Our own attempts have gotten the trick to work. If you are interested in trying it yourself, the key is mashing the jump button as you descend, so that your jump starts before you begin to slide down

In other Nintendo related news, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass will soon be halfway to the finish line, as the third of six eight-course waves has been confirmed for a December 7 launch date.

Wave 3 of the Booster Course Pass will, like the previous waves, add eight more courses to the Mario Kart 8 roster, with all of them coming from previous games in the franchise. There’s Wii Maple Treeway from Mario Kart Wii, DS Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS and 3DS Rainbow Road from Mario Kart 7 just to name a few.



