UConn assistant coach Chris Dailey passes out before game, leaves on stretcher

STORRS, Conn. (WFSB) – UConn’s assistant basketball coach, Chris Dailey, was taken out on a stretcher after passing out ahead of Sunday’s game at the XL Center.

The UConn women’s basketball team was set to take on North Carolina State at 1:00 pm.

UConn’s assistant director of athletic communications confirms to Channel 3 that Dailey passed out before the game began.

She was taken off the floor on a stretcher. Dailey was conscious as she left the XL Center and was transported to the hospital.

Following assessment at UConn Health, Dailey was released this afternoon.

