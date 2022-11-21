Ukraine claims four ‘horrific’ Russian torture sites have been found

Ukraine says that it has discovered four Russian torture sites in Kherson and has retrieved items such as parts of rubber truncheons and a wooden bat. Kyiv has accused Russian forces of commiting “horrific” abuses during the eight months it occupied the city before withdrawing on November 11.

The Office of the General Prosecutor said that Ukrainian officials had inspected “four premises” where Moscow’s troops had “illegally detained people and brutally tortured them.”

In a statement they said that Russian forces had established “pseudo-law enforcement agencies” in Kherson detention centres and in a police station.

Parts of rubber truncheons, a wooden bat, an incandescent lamp were found along with a “device with which the occupiers tortured civilians with electricity”.

The statement added that “law enforcement officers continue to collect evidence” of what Ukraine says were “crimes” carried out by the Russian military.