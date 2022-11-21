Heavy fighting continues in Ukraine’s east, with about 400 incidents of shelling recorded there in the past day alone, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. The “fiercest battles” are taking place in the Donetsk region, he added. The nearly nine-month-old conflict is showing no signs of abating as winter approaches and both sides gear up to continue the fight well into next year.
Muddy conditions have made warfare especially difficult, and Ukraine and Russia are struggling with stretched ammunition supplies and battle-weary troops. “Little by little we are moving forward with battles,” Zelensky said. “We are holding the line, consistently and very calculatedly destroying the potential of the occupiers.” The Washington Post could not independently verify the number of shelling incidents.
Here’s the latest on the war and its ripple effects across the globe.
4. From our correspondents
Russian positions on the redrawn front in many cases are more dug in, forcing the Ukrainians to try to penetrate multiple lines of defense. Muddy conditions make fighting particularly difficult until the ground freezes in midwinter. Neither side is close to what it envisions as victory, write Isabelle Khurshudyan, Paul Sonne, Liz Sly and Kamila Hrabchuk.
Source link