Ukraine war: Putin’s daughters targeted in latest Government sanctions

The Government has imposed a fresh round of sanctions on the political and economic elite of Russia and Belarus, including Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two daughters.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said it was the fourth set of sanctions, targeting an extra 22 members of Putin’s inner circle. The sanctions include travel bans, including by superyacht, and prohibitions on dealing with assets or services, shares or securities. More than 1200 people and entities have so-far been sanctioned.

“Russia relies on the ongoing support of those in positions of power and influence as it continues its illegal and unjustified invasion of Ukraine,” Mahuta said.

Included in the sanctions are Putin’s daughters, Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova and Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova; the wife and children of Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov (already sanctioned); the Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Sakhipzadovna Nabiullina; and the wife and son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (already sanctioned).

Also sanctioned on Monday were four entities of economic or strategic relevance to Russia in the oil and gas, steel and transport sectors, as well as radar and electronic equipment systems.

“Today’s sanctions continue to demonstrate our clear condemnation of the threats to the sovereignty of Ukraine, and the human toll of this illegal war,” she said.

Mahuta has faced consistent regular pressure to expel the Russian ambassador, but said sanctions were the most effective way to show New Zealand’s condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said maintaining diplomatic ties was “key” to expressing strong condemnation directly to Russia. It also allowed the Government to provide consular assistance to New Zealanders in Russia.

“Expelling Russian diplomatic staff in response to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine remains an option for New Zealand and is one of the least effective available to us,” the spokesperson said.

“Our sanctions and other direct assistance to Ukraine are having a real impact. If we expel Russian diplomatic staff, we would anticipate that Russia would respond in-kind.”