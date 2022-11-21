Universal Credit claimants eligible for £900 cost of living payment

Many organisations and charities have voiced their support for the Government’s new cost of living payments, with further benefit payment increases and the triple lock increase also being cited as vital to helping the most vulnerable.

Mary Stephenson, the director of the Women’s Budget Group, praised the decision to roll out a £900 payment next year but noted the support introduced in the Budget “does nothing” to make up for previous cuts to benefits in the last decade.

She explained: “We welcome measures to support the most vulnerable, including increasing benefits and the National Living Wage, as we had warned that cutting social security would push 112,000 lone parents and 200,000 children into poverty.

“However this does nothing to restore the money cut from benefits since 2010, which has resulted in spiralling levels of poverty. We also welcome the triple lock on pensions being maintained, which benefits women reliant on state pension having provided unpaid care during their working lives.