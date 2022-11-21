Unpaid carers in Scotland get extra £245 on top of Carer’s Allowance

The Carer’s Allowance Supplement is an extra payment made twice a year to people in Scotland who claim Carer’s Allowance on two specific qualifying dates. Many Carer’s Allowance claimants are set to receive an extra £245 before Christmas to put towards rising bills.

The latest figures from Social Security Scotland show that 81,680 payments were made to carers who were eligible in April 2022.

Thousands are due the payment in December after receiving the first bi-annual payment back in April.

In order to qualify for the December payment, people must be claiming or have made a new claim for Carer’s Allowance by October 10, 2022.

Carers don’t need to apply for this help as it is paid automatically to those receiving Carer’s Allowance.

