Vanessa Feltz issues urgent plea as daughter rushed to hospital





Vanessa Feltz, 60, revealed on Instagram today her daughter had become “terribly unwell”. The This Morning star explained her daughter had been in hospital and on a drip since Thursday, as she issued an urgent plea to her 228,000 followers.

The ITV star uploaded a video, which she captioned: “My daughter is in hospital on a drip terribly unwell. “She has ‘flu’. She has been vaccinated. If she hadn’t it doesn’t bear thinking of. Please get.” (sic) The presenter added below: “Speaking from my daughter’s hospital bed. She has been on a drip since Thursday. “She has ‘flu’. She has been vaccinated,” Vanessa continued firmly.

“And it turns out that what she’s got is pure and simply flu. It’s influenza,” Vanessa continued. “It’s the flu bug that all the doctors warned us was probably coming this winter and she’s got a particularly virulent, horrible, horrible case of it. “And guess what? She has been vaccinated. And what they’ve all said – all the specialists – is that if she hadn’t been, she would be even worse. “And believe me, even worse honestly doesn’t even bear thinking about.

“So she asked me to do this, to say to you: ‘Please, please, please get your flu vaccine.’ “Because she wouldn’t want anyone else to go what she’s going through and neither would I. Lots of love.” Vanessa shares two grown up daughters with her ex husband Michael Kurer, whom she was married to from 1983 to 2000. The TV personality’s daughters are Allegra, 36, and Saskia, 33, but it is not yet clear which one of them has been forced to stay in hospital.

In 2018, Vanessa revealed she was going to become a grandmother for the second time after her daughter Allegra gave birth to a baby girl. The family welcomed a daughter, Neroli, at 9.20am on 8th October by caesarean section. Vanessa has been a grandmother since 2014 to little boy Zeke, who she has previously described as her “super fan”. The former Big Breakfast star has been in a relationship with Ben Ofoedu since 2006.

