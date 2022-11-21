“Very confused and demonstrably dumb Rafa is why I watch these” – Tennis fans react to Rafael Nadal, Andrey Rublev and other ATP Finals participants’ hilarious moments in guessing game

Rafael Nadal and Andrey Rublev had tennis fans in stitches as they participated in a guessing game as part of the 2022 ATP Finals promotions.

Both players may have failed to reach the championship stage of the season-ending finale, but they shone in the video posted by Tennis TV as they made their supporters laugh with their answers.

The Spaniard may have tickled the funny bones of social media users with his stubbornness in answering ‘Taylor Fritz’ for most of the questions, but that did not stop at that. His cluelessness about things outside tennis – this time with his own line of perfume that he recently released – amused fans.

One fan called it the “most Rafa thing” there is.

“The most Rafa thing ever,” a fan remarked.



A: Literally everybody: Rafa

A: Rafa: Maybe me?

The most Rafa thing ever 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @TennisTV Q: “What player realesed a line of perfume?”A: Literally everybody: RafaA: Rafa: Maybe me?The most Rafa thing ever 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @TennisTV Q: “What player realesed a line of perfume?”A: Literally everybody: RafaA: Rafa: Maybe me?The most Rafa thing ever 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Another fan agreed with that sentiment, stating that the Mallorcan did not know of things beyond his hometown.