Virgin River fans fume over Mel’s questionable behaviour

Fans have since taken to the message boards to complain about Mel’s hypocritical views on her sister’s personal life.

Redditor grumpymuppett posted: “So I just watched the episode where Joey shows up with her new fiancée saying she wants to elope.

“Mel freaks out and thinks Joey is rushing into things. Um, excuse me ma’am, pardon?”

Admittedly, Joey and Nate have only been together for one month before they agree to get married, while the timeline of the series suggest Jack and Mel have been dating for around four.