Volkswagen Norway create ‘driveable’ office chair

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in Norway has created and built an office chair that you can drive.

The chair can drive and has LED lights, driver assistance, and an infotainment system. The one-of-a-kind chair was launched recently, after months of work and testing.

It has an estimated range of 12 km so office workers can breeze to and from both coffee machines and meetings throughout the day – and with a top speed of 20 km/h, users would have no problem being first in line for lunch.

The LED lights are the main feature of the chair’s exterior and give the recognisable Volkswagen look. Headlights were put in to brighten overtime evenings, and for the occasional office festivities, the chair is equipped with multi-coloured party lights.

The chair even features a practical trunk in the back with 0.005 m3 of space – perfect for things like a laptop, quarterly reports, and other documents relevant to an office job. It also has a trailer hitch which enables workers to drag them all around the office with ease.

Other features include a rear-view camera, sensors on all sides, a seat heater, signal lights, a stereo, and a storage trunk.

The chair will be available for test driving in locations throughout Norway in the coming months.