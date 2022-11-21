Categories
Business

Watch Peter Frampton Close His Farewell Tour with a Stirring Rendition of The Beatles’

Last week (November 16), electric guitar titan Peter Frampton played a show at the Mitsubishi Electric Halle in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The concert was the last scheduled date on Frampton’s Finale: The Farewell Tour, which was announced way back in 2019, but partially (the UK/European leg, at least) postponed until this fall due to COVID-19.

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: