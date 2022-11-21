Web3 Game Platform Vulcan Forged Appoints Two Ex-EA Sports & Immutable Marketing Managers

Vulcan Forged, a leading blockchain and NFT game studio, today announced it has appointed a new Chief Communications Officer apart from the new Chief Marketing Officer, bolstering its plans to scale operations following the recent Series A funding round, Bankless Times learned from a press release.

Defining the gold standard

Chris Bowden (CCO) and David Daumas (CMO) will continue to define the gold standard for the industry and bridge best practices from Web2 into the excitement of Web3.

Chris Bowden is renowned for his influential impact in leadership roles at gaming giants such as Electronic Arts & Immutable, with his marketing and communications experience in the industry spanning decades. He said:

David Daumas is a seasoned marketing leader with over 15 years of experience. At EA Sports he worked on AAA games that included FIFA, UFC, and NHL, as well as Web3 games. He commented:

Vulcan Forged’s CEO, Jamie Thomson, added:

Hiring and building despite economic slowdown

Vulcan Forged’s new appointment and its recent funding success signal key industry trends in which Web3 companies continue to hire and build while tech giants contract. Meta, Twitter, Google, Amazon, and Microsoft are suffering from the economic slowdown, which is driving hiring freezes and mass layoffs.

It is estimated some 44,000 workers in the tech industry in the US have lost their jobs in 2022, with many more layoffs expected. This has resulted in a deluge of talent flowing to early-stage Web3 companies. Despite the difficult economic period, Vulcan Forged’s employees exceed 130.

A vote of confidence from Wall Street

While many Web3 companies have managed to continue building within tech’s bear market, raising funds has proven more difficult. Vulcan Forged’s securing of Series A funding in September – from SkyBridge Capital and FTX – was therefore a vote of confidence from Wall Street, in both the company and the maturing Web3 gaming and metaverse space.

With its successful Web3 gaming titles, like VulcanVerse, Forge Arena and Berserk, Vulcan Forged has demonstrated an understanding of play-to-earn gaming and the need to innovate in fiercely competitive markets.

A massive boost for Vulcan’s ambitions

The recent $8 million funding round, which includes the option to invest an additional $33 million, is a massive boost for the company’s ambition to graduate from start-up to institutionally-funded blue-chip gaming studio.

The funding will be enlisted to accelerate growth of the company’s patented metaverse-as-a-service engine, MetaScapes, which allows users to design and build their own metaverse landscapes and store the data in an NFT. The funding will also be used to grow operations in North America and existing key markets.