Who Plays Abby on Yellowstone? Meet Singer Lainey Wilson

Season five of Yellowstone brings us a few new characters, one of them being Abby. Abby is a musician played by the talented Lainey Wilson.

Lainey Wilson is an American country music singer-songwriter and actress. She was born on May 19, 1992, in Baskin, Louisiana.

Abby makes her first appearance in Yellowstone during the season five premiere. She chats with Beth at John’s inauguration, stating that she would never date a cowboy.

Beth makes a snide remark at Abby’s outfit, to which Abby replies “I sing later. Gotta wear something flashy onstage, something fun. The crowd likes it.”

“I pretty much get to be myself. I get to wear my bell bottoms, I get to be me, I get to talk with an accent, I get to sing my songs,” Wilson told Country Now when asked about her character Abby on Yellowstone.

Wilson only began her professional singing career in 2014 but has already been a worldwide sensation. While she may have already made an impact in the music world, Yellowstone is just her first acting credit.

Before making her acting debut in the popular Neo-Western drama, Wilson had several songs featured in the show. Such songs include “Small Town, Girl,” “Straight Up Sideways” and “Workin’ Overtime.”

Here is an interview Lainey Wilson gave about her role as Abby in Yellowstone:

Most Popular Lainey Wilson Songs

“Workin’ Overtime” 2018

“Dirty Looks” 2021

“Rolling Stone” 2021

“Live Off” 2022

“Watermelon Moonshine” 2022

“Never Say Never” 2022

“Heart Like A Truck” 2022

“Wait in the Truck” 2022

“Things A Man Oughta Know” 2021

“Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’” 2021

5 Facts About Lainey Wilson

Her Passion for Music Began at a Young Age

Wilson grew up in a small town in Louisiana with a population of only 250 people where her father was a farmer, and her mother was a school teacher.

Growing up, the family often listened to classic country music by Buck Owens and Glen Campbell.

Vicki L. Miller / Shutterstock.com

When she was just nine years old, her family went to the Grand Ole Opry where Wilson was drawn to the performers, realizing that singing is what she wanted to do. Shortly after, she began writing her own songs and her dad taught her a couple of chords.

She Used to Do Hannah Montana Impersonations

In high school, Wilson took a job performing as a Hannah Montana impersonator. She would perform at birthday parties, festivals and fairs across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

She Began Her Music Career in Nashville in 2011

In August 2011, Wilson made the big move to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue a career in singing. In the beginning, she lived in a camping trailer outside of a recording studio.

The studio owner paid for Wilson’s water and electricity to help make ends meet. In the beginning, she played small shows and focused on songwriting. In 2014, she released her first self-titled album.

In 2019, she began to break through in the world of country music with her EP release Redneck Hollywood. She received attention from Country Music Television and even toured with artist Morgan Wallen.

By 2021, “Things a Man Oughta Know” became her breakout single, as it climbed the ranks, reaching number three on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and number one on the Country Songs chart. That same year she was also a supporting act on Jason Aldean’s “Back in the Saddle Tour.”

She Has Four Studio Albums

To date, Wilson has four studio albums: Lainey Wilson (2014), Tougher (2016), Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ (2021), and Bell Bottom Country (2022).

While her genre is country, she also incorporates elements of pop, southern rock, contemporary country, and classic country into her music.

Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com

She is an Award-Winning Artist

After her breakthrough in 2019, Wilson has continued to see success in her music career. In 2021 she won the Academy of Country Music Awards for New Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year – “Things a Man Oughta Know.”

In 2022, she took home the Country Music Association Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

FAQs About Lainey Wilson

Is Lainey Wilson Married?

Lainey Wilson appears to be unmarried and has made no announcements regarding having a significant other. However, Wilson tends to remain private about her personal life on social media.

Is Lainey Wilson a Real Cowgirl?

Growing up on a farm, Wilson began riding horses at a young age. She even shares her horses on social media, including in 2021, when she posted a video of her riding her horse named Tex on Instagram.

“My daddy put me on the back of a horse when I was 9 years old. … I was on the back of a horse before I could even walk. … He would bring these horses home from horse sales that were not broke. He’d say, ‘Ride it. Get on it and ride it,” she told Mainstreet Nashville.

Is Lainey Wilson on Tour?

Lainey Wilson is currently on tour, making several stops through America from the end of 2022 through August 2023. You can check here to see if Wilson is coming to a city near you.