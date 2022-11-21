Will Warzone Mobile have crossplay and cross-progression? – Dexerto

Wondering whether Warzone Mobile has crossplay and cross-progression? Well, our handy page has everything you need to know about these highly-requested features.

Warzone Mobile will bring Activision’s popular BR game to both iOS and Android devices, giving players the chance to take the FPS action on the go. While the mobile version won’t be the same as Warzone 2, it will feature a lot of the same content.

In fact, the mobile game includes many of the same weapons and Operators. This has led to a lot of speculation as to whether Warzone Mobile will include crossplay and cross-progression.

After all, being able to share progress between Mobile, console, and PC is extremely useful for any player looking to sync their progress. Well, if you wish to find the answer to this question, then our page has everything you need to know about these features.

Warzone Mobile crossplay and cross-progression

Yes, Warzone Mobile will have cross-progression at launch. According to the official Call of Duty website, players can “advance the Battle Pass and more across Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.”

This means that you’ll be able to unlock weapons, attachments, camos, Operators, and other in-game items and use them across all three games. Being able to take your progression on the go is a great thing, particularly for those that wish to grind Warzone matches on the go.

Activision Warzone Mobile will be played on Verdansk.

It’s also important to note that friends lists and chat channels are also shared across Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, so you can stay in touch with your friends no matter where they choose to play.

The developers have yet to mention whether cross-play functionality will be present in Warzone Mobile, but given that the mobile version will feature Verdansk it’s rather unlikely.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether Warzone Mobile supports crossplay and cross-progression. Be sure to check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and guides.