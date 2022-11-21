William sends England good luck message in Welsh

He wrote: “Wishing the very best of luck to @Cymru and @England as they kick off in the #FifaWorldCup today. Looking forward to watching!”

The heir to the throne also shared, in a different tweet, the same message in Welsh.

This move comes less than a week after William was criticised by many Twitter users, including Welsh actor Michael Sheen, for giving a “special send-off” to English players ahead of their trip to Qatar for the championship while bearing the title of Prince of Wales.

Mr Sheen tweeted: “He can, of course, support whoever he likes and as President of FA his role makes visit understandable – but surely he sees holding the title Prince of Wales at same time is entirely inappropriate? Not a shred of embarrassment? Or sensitivity to the problem here? #PrinceofWales”